Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
Intermediate Level

Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.

Approx. 48 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain why probability is important to statistics and data science.

  • See the relationship between conditional and independent events in a statistical experiment.

  • Calculate the expectation and variance of several random variables and develop some intuition.

Skills you will gain

  • Probability
  • central limit theorem
  • continuous random variables
  • Bayes' Theorem
  • discrete random variables
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
Intermediate Level

Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.

Approx. 48 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Descriptive Statistics and the Axioms of Probability

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Conditional Probability

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Discrete Random Variables

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Continuous Random Variables

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 97 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference

