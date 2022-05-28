About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o prior experience is necessary to successfully complete the course.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to write functions in R.

  • Y​ou will be able to analyze and visualize a data set.

  • Y​ou will be able to use RMarkdown to share documents in reports with the global R community.

Skills you will gain

  • Programming Principles
  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • basic statistics
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to R, RStudio and RMarkdown

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Functions

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Visualization using ggplot2

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Data Analysis with dplyr

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 79 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

