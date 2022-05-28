This course is a gentle introduction to programming in R designed for 3 types of learners. It will be right for you, if:
• you want to do data analysis but don’t know programming • you know programming but aren’t familiar with R • you know some R programming but want to learn the tidyverse verbs You will learn to do data visualization and analysis in a reproducible manner and use functions that allow your code to be easily read and understood. You will use RMarkdown to create nice documents and reports that execute your code freshly every time it’s run and that capture your thoughts about the data along the way. This course has been designed for learners from non-STEM backgrounds to help prepare them for more advanced data science courses by providing an introduction to programming and to the R language. I am excited for you to join me on the journey! The course logo was created using images of stickers from the RStudio shop. Please visit https://swag.rstudio.com/s/shop.