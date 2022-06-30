In this third and final course of the "Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse" specialization you will reinforce and display your R and tidyverse skills by completing an analysis of COVID-19 data! Here is a chance to apply your skills to a real-world dataset that has effected all of us.
This course is part of the Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Successful completion of Introduction to R Programming and Tidyverse and Data Analysis with Tdiyverse recommended.
Skills you will gain
- Data Manipulation
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Communication
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Successful completion of Introduction to R Programming and Tidyverse and Data Analysis with Tdiyverse recommended.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COVID-19 Data Analysis: Getting Started
This week, you will be introduced to the capstone project, and complete Part 1 of the project. In Part 1, you will import COVID-19 data provided by the New York Times to analyze how COVID-19 impacted the United States through case and death statistics.
COVID-19 Data Analysis: US State Comparison
Last week, you analyzed the number of cases and deaths throughout the United States. This week, you will turn your attention to specific states of your choice to understand how case and deaths rates differed state by state.
COVID-19 Data Analysis: Worldwide Data
COVID-19 was a global pandemic and during this final week you will import global COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins University to investigate COVID-19 cases and deaths in other countries.
About the Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse Specialization
R is one of the most popular languages used in the data science community and essential for any aspiring data scientist. This specialization will teach you how to do data science in R whether you are a beginning or a seasoned programmer.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.