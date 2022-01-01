- Data Manipulation
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Communication
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Programming Principles
- basic statistics
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse Specialization
Learn R Programming for Data Science. Master the fundamentals transforming and visualizing data with R
What you will learn
Install R and configure RStudio
Use the tidyverse to import, tidy, and join data
Create clear and effective data visualizations using the ggplot2 library
Develop and communicate reproducible research using RMarkdown
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse, you will complete coding exercies and quizzes to develop and refine your ability to write R code and reflect on your what you have learned. In the thrid course, R Programming and Tidyverse Capstone Project, a semi-guided capstone project using real-world data designed for you to add to your data science portfolio.
No previous background is required to complete this specialization.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to R Programming and Tidyverse
This course is a gentle introduction to programming in R designed for 3 types of learners. It will be right for you, if:
Data Analysis with Tidyverse
This course continues our gentle introduction to programming in R designed for 3 types of learners. It will be right for you, if:
R Programming and Tidyverse Capstone Project
In this third and final course of the "Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse" specialization you will reinforce and display your R and tidyverse skills by completing an analysis of COVID-19 data! Here is a chance to apply your skills to a real-world dataset that has effected all of us.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
