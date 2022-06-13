About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Successful completion of Introduction to R Programming and Tidyverse (R Programming and Tidyverse, Course 1) recommended.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn to identify and describe tidy data and transform a non-tidy data set to be tidy in R.

  • You will learn to analyze data between multiple related data tables.

  • You will be learn to apply regular expressions to detect patterns in strings and return matches and replace patterns with new values.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Manipulation
  • Regular Expression (REGEX)
  • Programming Principles
  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
Beginner Level

Successful completion of Introduction to R Programming and Tidyverse (R Programming and Tidyverse, Course 1) recommended.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Projects, Tibbles and Importing Data

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Tidying Data

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Relational Data

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

String Manipulation and Regular Expressions

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

