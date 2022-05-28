About this Course

4,334 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Beginner Level

F​amiliarity with the R programming language

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​istinguish between tidy and non-tidy data

  • Describe how non-tidy data can be transformed into tidy data

  • D​escribe the Tidyverse ecosystem of packages

  • O​rganize and initialize a data science project

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • R Programming
  • tidying data
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Beginner Level

F​amiliarity with the R programming language

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Tidy Data

2 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

From Non-Tidy –> Tidy

1 hour to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete

The Data Science Life Cycle & Tidyverse Ecosystem

1 hour to complete
5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data Science Project Organization & Workflows

2 hours to complete
6 readings
1 hour to complete

Case Studies

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Project: Organizing a New Data Science Project

1 hour to complete

About the Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization

Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder