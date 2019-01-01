Stephanie Hicks is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biostatistics (https://www.jhsph.edu/departments/biostatistics/) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (https://www.jhsph.edu). Her research interests focus around developing statistical methods, tools and software for the analysis of genomics data. She teaches courses for data science and the analysis of genomics data. She is also a faculty member of the Johns Hopkins Data Science Lab (https://jhudatascience.org), co-host of The Corresponding Author (https://twitter.com/CorrespondAuth) podcast and co-founder of R-Ladies Baltimore (https://rladies-baltimore.github.io). For more information, please see http://www.stephaniehicks.com