About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​escribe different types of data analytic questions

  • Conduct hypothesis tests of your data

  • A​pply linear modeling techniques to answer multivariable questions

  • A​pply machine learning workflows to detect complex patterns in your data

Course 5 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Modeling Data Basics

4 hours to complete
16 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Inference

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Linear Modeling

2 hours to complete
12 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Multiple Linear Regression

1 hour to complete
1 reading

