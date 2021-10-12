Deep-Dive into Tensorflow Activation Functions
You've learned how to use Tensorflow. You've learned the important functions, how to design and implement sequential and functional models, and have completed several test projects. What's next? It's time to take a deep dive into activation functions, the essential function of every node and layer of a neural network, deciding whether to fire or not to fire, and adding an element of non-linearity (in most cases). In this 2 hour course-based project, you will join me in a deep-dive into an exhaustive list of activation functions usable in Tensorflow and other frameworks. I will explain the working details of each activation function, describe the differences between each and their pros and cons, and I will demonstrate each function being used, both from scratch and within Tensorflow. Join me and boost your AI & machine learning knowledge, while also receiving a certificate to boost your resume in the process! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Neural Network Activation Functions
Deep Learning
Artificial Neural Network
Python Programming
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the Activation Functions, Their Properties & the Principle of Nonlinearity
Implementing Linear and Binary Step Activations
Implementing Ridge-based Activation Functions (ReLu family)
Implementing Variations of Relu & the Swish Family of Non-Monotonic Activations
Implementing Radial-based Activation Functions (RBF family)
