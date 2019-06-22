About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

Experience in Python coding and high school-level math is required. Prior machine learning or deep learning knowledge is helpful but not required.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source machine learning framework

  • Build a basic neural network in TensorFlow

  • Train a neural network for a computer vision application

  • Understand how to use convolutions to improve your neural network

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Vision
  • Tensorflow
  • Machine Learning
Course 1 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

Experience in Python coding and high school-level math is required. Prior machine learning or deep learning knowledge is helpful but not required.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

A New Programming Paradigm

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Computer Vision

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Enhancing Vision with Convolutional Neural Networks

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Using Real-world Images

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

About the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate

DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer

