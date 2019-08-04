About this Course

139,384 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

You should take the first 2 courses of the TensorFlow Specialization and be comfortable coding in Python and understanding high school-level math.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build natural language processing systems using TensorFlow

  • Process text, including tokenization and representing sentences as vectors

  • Apply RNNs, GRUs, and LSTMs in TensorFlow

  • Train LSTMs on existing text to create original poetry and more

Skills you will gain

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Tokenization
  • Machine Learning
  • Tensorflow
  • RNNs
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

You should take the first 2 courses of the TensorFlow Specialization and be comfortable coding in Python and understanding high school-level math.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(12,381 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Sentiment in text

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Word Embeddings

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 31 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Sequence models

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Sequence models and literature

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING IN TENSORFLOW

View all reviews

About the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate

DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder