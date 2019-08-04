If you are a software developer who wants to build scalable AI-powered algorithms, you need to understand how to use the tools to build them. This Specialization will teach you best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source framework for machine learning.
You should take the first 2 courses of the TensorFlow Specialization and be comfortable coding in Python and understanding high school-level math.
Build natural language processing systems using TensorFlow
Process text, including tokenization and representing sentences as vectors
Apply RNNs, GRUs, and LSTMs in TensorFlow
Train LSTMs on existing text to create original poetry and more
- Natural Language Processing
- Tokenization
- Machine Learning
- Tensorflow
- RNNs
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Sentiment in text
The first step in understanding sentiment in text, and in particular when training a neural network to do so is the tokenization of that text. This is the process of converting the text into numeric values, with a number representing a word or a character. This week you'll learn about the Tokenizer and pad_sequences APIs in TensorFlow and how they can be used to prepare and encode text and sentences to get them ready for training neural networks!
Word Embeddings
Last week you saw how to use the Tokenizer to prepare your text to be used by a neural network by converting words into numeric tokens, and sequencing sentences from these tokens. This week you'll learn about Embeddings, where these tokens are mapped as vectors in a high dimension space. With Embeddings and labelled examples, these vectors can then be tuned so that words with similar meaning will have a similar direction in the vector space. This will begin the process of training a neural network to understand sentiment in text -- and you'll begin by looking at movie reviews, training a neural network on texts that are labelled 'positive' or 'negative' and determining which words in a sentence drive those meanings.
Sequence models
In the last couple of weeks you looked first at Tokenizing words to get numeric values from them, and then using Embeddings to group words of similar meaning depending on how they were labelled. This gave you a good, but rough, sentiment analysis -- words such as 'fun' and 'entertaining' might show up in a positive movie review, and 'boring' and 'dull' might show up in a negative one. But sentiment can also be determined by the sequence in which words appear. For example, you could have 'not fun', which of course is the opposite of 'fun'. This week you'll start digging into a variety of model formats that are used in training models to understand context in sequence!
Sequence models and literature
Taking everything that you've learned in training a neural network based on NLP, we thought it might be a bit of fun to turn the tables away from classification and use your knowledge for prediction. Given a body of words, you could conceivably predict the word most likely to follow a given word or phrase, and once you've done that, to do it again, and again. With that in mind, this week you'll build a poetry generator. It's trained with the lyrics from traditional Irish songs, and can be used to produce beautiful-sounding verse of it's own!
TOP REVIEWS FROM NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING IN TENSORFLOW
One of the best specialisations I have ever had in my professional carrier. Of course, some supplementary information is needed for those who are willing to become a specialist in the area.
The Course was really great I enjoyed learning, just a little suggestion Laurence, your voice was too low while going through the code in the collab, but still I enjoyed learning a lot
Laurence Moroney is the best. Before taking up the course, i didnt know anything about the AI or ML or Tensorflow. The concepts were explained in such a manner that anyone can learn Tensorflow.
Great course with fun examples! Probably more valuable after completing Deep Learning Specialization/Sequence Models by Andrew Ng (https://www.coursera.org/learn/nlp-sequence-models)
TensorFlow is one of the most in-demand and popular open-source deep learning frameworks available today. The DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate program teaches you applied machine learning skills with TensorFlow so you can build and train powerful models.
