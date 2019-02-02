About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Working with Sequences

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
15 minutes to complete

Recurrent Neural Networks

15 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min)
4 hours to complete

Dealing with Longer Sequences

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Text Classification

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min)
1 hour to complete

Reusable Embeddings

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
3 hours to complete

Encoder-Decoder Models

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min)
14 minutes to complete

Summary

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading

About the Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization

Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud

