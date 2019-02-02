This course is an introduction to sequence models and their applications, including an overview of sequence model architectures and how to handle inputs of variable length.
This course is part of the Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Working with Sequences
In this module, you’ll learn what a sequence is, see how you can prepare sequence data for modeling, and be introduced to some classical approaches to sequence modeling and practice applying them.
Recurrent Neural Networks
In this module, we introduce recurrent neural nets, explain how they address the variable-length sequence problem, explain how our traditional optimization procedure applies to RNNs, and review the limits of what RNNs can and can’t represent.
Dealing with Longer Sequences
In this module we dive deeper into RNNs. We’ll talk about LSTMs, Deep RNNs, working with real world data, and more.
Text Classification
In this module we look at different ways of working with text and how to create your own text classification models.
Reusable Embeddings
Labeled data for our classification models is expensive and precious. Here we will address how we can reuse pre-trained embeddings to make our models with TensorFlow Hub.
Encoder-Decoder Models
In this module, we focus on a sequence-to-sequence model called the encoder-decoder network to solve tasks, such as Machine Translation, Text Summarization and Question Answering.
Summary
In this final module, we review what you have learned so far about sequence modeling for time-series and natural language data.
Everything was fine except the solution videos are old, that why you should update with update code.
Great way to practically learn a lot of stuff. Sometimes, a lot of it starts to go over head. But, it is completely worth the learning curve! Definitely recommend it!
Very good.The explanation of the RNN was very good but the tensor2tensor was very hard.
Lot's of good information. I cannot wait to start using this knowledge. Thank you!
About the Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization
This 5-course specialization focuses on advanced machine learning topics using Google Cloud Platform where you will get hands-on experience optimizing, deploying, and scaling production ML models of various types in hands-on labs. This specialization picks up where “Machine Learning on GCP” left off and teaches you how to build scalable, accurate, and production-ready models for structured data, image data, time-series, and natural language text. It ends with a course on building recommendation systems. Topics introduced in earlier courses are referenced in later courses, so it is recommended that you take the courses in exactly this order.
