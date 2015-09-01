About this Course

10,883 recent views
Course 5 of 5 in the
Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Course 5 of 5 in the
Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Recommendation Systems Overview

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Content-Based Recommendation Systems

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min)
4 hours to complete

COLLABORATIVE FILTERING RECOMMENDATION SYSTEMS

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 145 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Neural Networks for Recommendation Systems

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 97 min)
2 hours to complete

Building an End-to-End Recommendation System

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min)
8 minutes to complete

Summary

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min)

About the Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization

