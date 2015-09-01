About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Tensorflow
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • Estimator
  • Advanced Machine Learning
Course 3 of 5 in the
Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Image Understanding with TensorFlow on GCP

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Linear and DNN Models

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min)
2 hours to complete

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Dealing with Data Scarcity

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min)
1 hour to complete

Going Deeper Faster

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min)
2 hours to complete

Pre-built ML Models for Image Classification

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
14 minutes to complete

Summary

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading

About the Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud Specialization

Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud

