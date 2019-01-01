High Throughput Databases with Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB
Create a Cosmos DB Account, Databases and Containers
Configure Database and Container throughput using Manual and Autoscale settings
Configure Global availability for Cosmos DB Databases
By the end of this guided project, you will have successfully created an Azure account, logged into the Azure Portal and created, and configured a new Azure Cosmos DB Account, You will have created a Cosmos DB Database and Containers and imported sample data, tested the import by running queries against the database using a Cosmos DB Notebook. You will also have configured both Manual and autoscale throughput against Databases and individual containers and configured request units or RUs Having successfully configured throughput you will have made the database globally accessible by creating a Read replica in a different region thus providing near user access to the data and also high availability. You will have completed this project by then deleting any non required resources to keep costs to a minimum. If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-dp-900-data-fundamentals
Autoscale
Cloud Services
Throughput
Cosmos DB
Availability
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Welcome and Trial Account
Azure Cosmos DB Account
Create a Database and Container
Import data and query
Manual and Autoscale Throughput
Manual and Autoscale throughput on Containers
Distribute Azure Cosmos DB data Globally
Clean Up Resources
