DL
Oct 28, 2020
a real eye opener education, it gave me lots of answers to the questions i had in this area. it is just amazing that ML can differ between roses and tulips !
MC
Dec 10, 2019
Great course, great team, First week is as it was expected but second is week is outstanding. The Neural Architecture search(NAS) is outstanding. Super job.
By Jakub B•
Jun 26, 2019
Subscribing to this course only gives you option to run assignments on Qwik labs, and they're very poor for these kinds of assignments. You won't get any feedback on assignments anyway since there is no grader.
If you want to check out the material it's better to just clone training-data-analyst from github and do these assignments on GCP free tier.
By Please•
Dec 7, 2018
思路很清晰，每一个课程讲解的都很明白，本觉得课程内容有些少，对于很多概念讲解的很浅显，但是想一下和门课主要是讲TensorFlow的，也就不这么苛刻了，老师语速适中，不十分推荐新手，尤其是英语不是特别棒的新手观看，少许有一些图像相关的了解看起来会快一些，还有就是觉得实验方面不是很好，主要还是感觉这种形式的实验其实自己在电脑上就可以做了，没必要很复杂的在GoogleCloud上费时间，希望改进一下Lab吧
By Dominik L•
Oct 29, 2020
By vincent p•
Feb 16, 2019
Several quicklabs issues
TPU quicklabs does not work. Always getting access error. I added manually the rights, but then I have an error about import apache-beam.
AutoML Vision quicklabs needs to mention to enable per object ACL or you cannot set the ACL.
Datalab is very very slow to start, very painful.
By Konstantinos S•
Mar 29, 2019
Most labs don't work or are pointless
By Mark D•
Jan 21, 2019
Was worried this would be just another CNN course but it was so much more. Showing out to use existing models etc. The details on CNN is a little lite but that can be found elsewhere. What was really good was the batch normalization and using pre-trained models but just changing the dense layers to provide classification,
By zios s•
Dec 11, 2019
By wildan p•
Dec 9, 2019
End to End learning image undestanding from the scratch manual code to fully automated from Google Cloud Platform services
By Dong Z•
Aug 31, 2020
Great and detailed class! Although would be better experience if the GCP instance creation will be smoother.
By 林佳佑•
Nov 2, 2018
this Courser teach a ongoing technique in GCP, and the world
The AUTOML is fascinated technique for learning
By Vinícius A•
Oct 23, 2019
Definitely amazing course, the way that they've shown to us was brilliant. Thanks Google for this.
By PLN R•
Jul 23, 2019
Amazing course! Definitely recommend the course for learning Google's way to handle images! ;)
By Pascal U E•
Sep 21, 2018
A very good course, with cutting edge research about Deep Learning, Go google :-) !
By Bhadresh S•
Jan 23, 2019
It was One of the great course having labs which was really fun
By Facundo F•
Mar 16, 2019
Excelent in every aspect. contents, coding, pacing. awesome
By Harold M•
Nov 15, 2018
Very good course on CNNs. The labs were cool. Thank you!
By Jun W•
Nov 8, 2018
An excellent course. Clear, concise and comprehensive.
By Anjani K S•
Nov 28, 2018
Really interesting labs in this course!.Thank you!
By Enrique A M•
Oct 23, 2020
Mil Gracias Google, mil Gracias Coursera
By Daniel A L•
Aug 12, 2019
The code in the labs needs updating.
By Raja R G•
Dec 9, 2018
Great learning on Image ML models...
By kaushik g•
May 2, 2020
Beautifully designed
By ravi P•
Oct 29, 2019
very good course
By Abdul R Y•
Mar 26, 2019
By Luiz G M•
Nov 24, 2018
Great Course!