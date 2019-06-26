Chevron Left
Image Understanding with TensorFlow on GCP by Google Cloud

4.6
stars
511 ratings
60 reviews

About the Course

This is the third course of the Advanced Machine Learning on GCP specialization. In this course, We will take a look at different strategies for building an image classifier using convolutional neural networks. We'll improve the model's accuracy with augmentation, feature extraction, and fine-tuning hyperparameters while trying to avoid overfitting our data. We will also look at practical issues that arise, for example, when you don’t have enough data and how to incorporate the latest research findings into our models. You will get hands-on practice building and optimizing your own image classification models on a variety of public datasets in the labs we’ll work on together. Prerequisites: Basic SQL, familiarity with Python and TensorFlow...

Top reviews

DL

Oct 28, 2020

a real eye opener education, it gave me lots of answers to the questions i had in this area. it is just amazing that ML can differ between roses and tulips !

MC

Dec 10, 2019

Great course, great team, First week is as it was expected but second is week is outstanding. The Neural Architecture search(NAS) is outstanding. Super job.

By Jakub B

Jun 26, 2019

Subscribing to this course only gives you option to run assignments on Qwik labs, and they're very poor for these kinds of assignments. You won't get any feedback on assignments anyway since there is no grader.

If you want to check out the material it's better to just clone training-data-analyst from github and do these assignments on GCP free tier.

By Please

Dec 7, 2018

思路很清晰，每一个课程讲解的都很明白，本觉得课程内容有些少，对于很多概念讲解的很浅显，但是想一下和门课主要是讲TensorFlow的，也就不这么苛刻了，老师语速适中，不十分推荐新手，尤其是英语不是特别棒的新手观看，少许有一些图像相关的了解看起来会快一些，还有就是觉得实验方面不是很好，主要还是感觉这种形式的实验其实自己在电脑上就可以做了，没必要很复杂的在GoogleCloud上费时间，希望改进一下Lab吧

By Dominik L

Oct 29, 2020

By vincent p

Feb 16, 2019

Several quicklabs issues

TPU quicklabs does not work. Always getting access error. I added manually the rights, but then I have an error about import apache-beam.

AutoML Vision quicklabs needs to mention to enable per object ACL or you cannot set the ACL.

Datalab is very very slow to start, very painful.

By Konstantinos S

Mar 29, 2019

Most labs don't work or are pointless

By Mark D

Jan 21, 2019

Was worried this would be just another CNN course but it was so much more. Showing out to use existing models etc. The details on CNN is a little lite but that can be found elsewhere. What was really good was the batch normalization and using pre-trained models but just changing the dense layers to provide classification,

By zios s

Dec 11, 2019

Great course, great team, First week is as it was expected but second is week is outstanding. The Neural Architecture search(NAS) is outstanding. Super job.

By wildan p

Dec 9, 2019

End to End learning image undestanding from the scratch manual code to fully automated from Google Cloud Platform services

By Dong Z

Aug 31, 2020

Great and detailed class! Although would be better experience if the GCP instance creation will be smoother.

By 林佳佑

Nov 2, 2018

this Courser teach a ongoing technique in GCP, and the world

The AUTOML is fascinated technique for learning

By Vinícius A

Oct 23, 2019

Definitely amazing course, the way that they've shown to us was brilliant. Thanks Google for this.

By PLN R

Jul 23, 2019

Amazing course! Definitely recommend the course for learning Google's way to handle images! ;)

By Pascal U E

Sep 21, 2018

A very good course, with cutting edge research about Deep Learning, Go google :-) !

By Bhadresh S

Jan 23, 2019

It was One of the great course having labs which was really fun

By Facundo F

Mar 16, 2019

Excelent in every aspect. contents, coding, pacing. awesome

By Harold M

Nov 15, 2018

Very good course on CNNs. The labs were cool. Thank you!

By Jun W

Nov 8, 2018

An excellent course. Clear, concise and comprehensive.

By Anjani K S

Nov 28, 2018

Really interesting labs in this course!.Thank you!

By Enrique A M

Oct 23, 2020

Mil Gracias Google, mil Gracias Coursera

By Daniel A L

Aug 12, 2019

The code in the labs needs updating.

By Raja R G

Dec 9, 2018

Great learning on Image ML models...

By kaushik g

May 2, 2020

Beautifully designed

By ravi P

Oct 29, 2019

very good course

By Abdul R Y

Mar 26, 2019

G

r

e

a

t

e

C

o

u

r

s

e

.

By Luiz G M

Nov 24, 2018

Great Course!

