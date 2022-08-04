About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • TFX 표준 파이프라인 구성요소를 개괄적으로 이해합니다.

  • TFX 대화형 컨텍스트를 사용하여 TFX 파이프라인의 프로토타입을 개발하는 방법을 알아봅니다.

  • KubeFlow 및 AI Platform Pipelines로 TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost, Scikit Learn 모델의 지속적 학습

  • Composer 및 MLFlow로 지속적 학습 수행

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

소개

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

TFX 파이프라인 소개

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

TFX를 사용한 파이프라인 조정

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

커스텀 구성요소 및 TFX 파이프라인용 CI/CD

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)

