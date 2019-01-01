Profile

Charles Ivan Niswander II

Machine Learning Engineer and Python/C# Developer and IT Subject Matter Expert

Bio

Hello! My name's Charles Niswander. I've been interested in programming and computer science since I was very young. As an adult, I've developed full-stack software for both large companies as well as small outfits in multiple industries, in both C# and Python. I've developed course content for accredited certification programs in the areas of Networking, Cybersecurity, Operating System Development and Python. I've been heavily interested in AI and machine learning technologies, from both a conceptual and a technical or practical standpoint, since I was very young. I've authored course content for an accredited university's Master's degree program in the subjects of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. My main goal in developing educational content is to bring fresh talent into the field and get professionals and amateurs, young and old, interested in AI and Machine Learning technologies in particular, and IT and computer science in general. The more heads in the game, the faster the benefits of the next generation of software can be brought to all of humanity.

Courses

Getting Started with Tensorflow.js

Deep-Dive into Tensorflow Activation Functions

Using Tensorflow for Image Style Transfer

Simple Nearest Neighbors Regression and Classification

Build a Bot in Python for Basic File and Interface Chores

Detect Fake News in Python with Tensorflow

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder