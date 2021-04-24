About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • A​pply Tidyverse functions to transform non-tidy data to tidy data

  • C​onduct basic exploratory data analysis

  • C​onduct analyses of text data

Course 3 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Wrangling Data in the Tidyverse

4 hours to complete
19 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Working With Factors, Dates, and Times

2 hours to complete
14 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Working With Strings and Text and Functional Programming

3 hours to complete
13 readings
1 hour to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Case Studies

3 hours to complete
11 readings
1 hour to complete

Project: Wrangling data in the Tidyverse

1 hour to complete
1 reading

About the Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization

Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R

