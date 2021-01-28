About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Beginner Level

F​amiliarity with the R programming language

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​escribe different data formats

  • A​pply Tidyverse functions to import data into R from external formats

  • O​btain data from a web API

Course 2 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Beginner Level

F​amiliarity with the R programming language

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Importing (and Exporting) Data in R

3 hours to complete
15 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

JSON, XML, and Databases

3 hours to complete
10 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Web Scraping and APIs

2 hours to complete
11 readings
2 hours to complete

Foreign Formats, Images, and googledrive

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Case Studies

4 hours to complete
11 readings
1 hour to complete

Project: Importing Data into R

1 hour to complete
2 readings

About the Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization

Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R

