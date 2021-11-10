Chevron Left
Back to Importing Data in the Tidyverse

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Importing Data in the Tidyverse by Johns Hopkins University

4.6
stars
30 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Getting data into your statistical analysis system can be one of the most challenging parts of any data science project. Data must be imported and harmonized into a coherent format before any insights can be obtained. You will learn how to get data into R from commonly used formats and harmonizing different kinds of datasets from different sources. If you work in an organization where different departments collect data using different systems and different storage formats, then this course will provide essential tools for bringing those datasets together and making sense of the wealth of information in your organization. This course introduces the Tidyverse tools for importing data into R so that it can be prepared for analysis, visualization, and modeling. Common data formats are introduced, including delimited files, spreadsheets and relational databases, and techniques for obtaining data from the web are demonstrated, such as web scraping and web APIs. In this specialization we assume familiarity with the R programming language. If you are not yet familiar with R, we suggest you first complete R Programming before returning to complete this course....

Top reviews

FC

Jan 28, 2021

Excellent tutorial for importing data into the tidyverse environment

VM

Mar 27, 2021

Great for beginners. Clearly explained, and easy to follow.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Importing Data in the Tidyverse

By José T

Nov 10, 2021

Very thorough. A lot of useful content with a couple of level of deepness for if you want to get started, become an expert, or having a guide to back for reference in the future. The final lab was very challenging

By Fred C

Jan 28, 2021

Excellent tutorial for importing data into the tidyverse environment

By Vladimir M

Mar 28, 2021

Great for beginners. Clearly explained, and easy to follow.

By Evandro C d A

Mar 30, 2022

Last assingment is a marvelous challenge!

By Stefan M

Oct 2, 2021

Well presented course.

By Konstantinos L

Apr 19, 2022

Interesting course which helps you develop a data analysis logic in the early stages by codifying the whole process in steps. Really helpful in providing codes for reading (importing) data in R environment. A little bit more practice exercises would made this course perfect.

By Olga L C

Jan 15, 2021

Muy claro, sencillo y concreto el desarrollo de los temas. Muy interesante la evaluación final.

By Adaman Y

Sep 9, 2021

Cours très instructif et très à niveau.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder