FC
Jan 28, 2021
Excellent tutorial for importing data into the tidyverse environment
VM
Mar 27, 2021
Great for beginners. Clearly explained, and easy to follow.
By José T•
Nov 10, 2021
Very thorough. A lot of useful content with a couple of level of deepness for if you want to get started, become an expert, or having a guide to back for reference in the future. The final lab was very challenging
By Evandro C d A•
Mar 30, 2022
Last assingment is a marvelous challenge!
By Stefan M•
Oct 2, 2021
Well presented course.
By Konstantinos L•
Apr 19, 2022
Interesting course which helps you develop a data analysis logic in the early stages by codifying the whole process in steps. Really helpful in providing codes for reading (importing) data in R environment. A little bit more practice exercises would made this course perfect.
By Olga L C•
Jan 15, 2021
Muy claro, sencillo y concreto el desarrollo de los temas. Muy interesante la evaluación final.
By Adaman Y•
Sep 9, 2021
Cours très instructif et très à niveau.