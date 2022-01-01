About this Specialization

2,021 recent views
This Specialization is intended for data scientists with some familiarity with the R programming language who are seeking to do data science using the Tidyverse family of packages. Through 5 courses, you will cover importing, wrangling, visualizing, and modeling data using the powerful Tidyverse framework. The Tidyverse packages provide a simple but powerful approach to data science which scales from the most basic analyses to massive data deployments. This course covers the entire life cycle of a data science project and presents specific tidy tools for each stage.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to the Tidyverse

4.1
stars
27 ratings
8 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Importing Data in the Tidyverse

4.6
stars
30 ratings
6 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Wrangling Data in the Tidyverse

4.6
stars
24 ratings
7 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Visualizing Data in the Tidyverse

4.6
stars
12 ratings
1 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder