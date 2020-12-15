AN
Apr 18, 2022
Great course to get yourself acquanted with data wrangling in Tidyverse.
LV
Apr 24, 2021
Excellent course! I've learned so many useful R techniques/codes!
By Glenn•
Dec 15, 2020
Course provides a good albeit very cursory overview of data wrangling tools in the tidyverse. However, the bulk of my time was wasted on a quiz question which was unclear/had wrong wording. As the figure is supposed to be keyed in (not multiple-choice), it was frustrating trying to guess what the question actually wanted.
By Mercedes S•
Dec 30, 2020
Loved it! I really liked that it was all reading and based in real examples! Thank you!
By Alexander N•
Apr 19, 2022
By Long T V•
Apr 24, 2021
By Stefan M•
Oct 2, 2021
Great course with clearly understandable lectures.
By Moses O•
Dec 9, 2020
Magnificent
By Adaman Y•
Sep 25, 2021
great