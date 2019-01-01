Profile

Carrie Wright, PhD

Assistant Scientist, Biostatistics

Bio

Carrie Wright is an Assistant Scientist in the Department of Biostatistics at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH). Dr. Wright is a member of the Johns Hopkins Data Science Lab (DaSL) and the Open Case Studies team, where her work focuses on creating data science education materials for a variety of audiences. Prior to joining the JHSPH, Dr. Wright was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD), where her research focused on uncovering genetic mechanisms in psychiatric disease through the utilization of data science tools. At LIBD, Dr. Wright cofounded the LIBD rstats club, a community designed to encourage others to learn more about R programming and statistics. Dr. Wright has also served as an instructor for the Baltimore Underground Science Space and the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth.

Courses

Modeling Data in the Tidyverse

Wrangling Data in the Tidyverse

Importing Data in the Tidyverse

Computing for Cancer Informatics

Visualizing Data in the Tidyverse

Leadership for Cancer Informatics Research

Introduction to the Tidyverse

