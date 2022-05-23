One of the key cancer informatics challenges is dealing with and managing the explosion of large data from multiple sources that are often too large to work with on typical personal computers. This course is designed to help researchers and investigators to understand the basics of computing and to familiarize them with various computing options to ultimately help guide their decisions on the topic. This course aims to provide research leaders with awareness and guidance about:
Computing for Cancer Informatics
Johns Hopkins University
About this Course
Familiarity with biomedical research is helpful but not required. The course is aimed for those who are relatively new to informatics work.
What you will learn
Basics about how computers and shared computing resources work.
Understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of currently available computing resource options, especially for cancer research.
Understanding of important considerations when making computing decisions.
Skills you will gain
- Bioinformatics
- Cancer
- Computer Network
- Cloud Computing
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
In this module we will introduce you to how the material will be presented and the goals for the course.
Basic Building Block of Computers
In this module we will start by describing some basics about how computers work. We feel that familiarity with this information will be helpful for you when you need to make computing decisions for your work.
Binary data to computations
In this module we will talk about how computers store and process data. This will be helpful for understanding computing and storage requirements for your work.
Computing Resources
In this module we will describe some basics about file sizes and computing capacity. We will specifically focus on common types of files used in cancer research. We will also introduce some general concepts for shared computing resource, which can be a great option if you wish to do work that might be too intensive for your personal computer.
Shared Computing Etiquette
In this module we will describe some common good practices for using traditional shared computing resources like clusters. These guidelines will help ensure that you don't use shared resources in a way that might bother others, so that you can continue to have access to such shared resources.
Research Platforms
In this module we will take you through a tour of some computing resource platforms designed for researchers, including some that may be especially useful to cancer researchers.
Data Management Decisions
In this final module we will provide guidance about how to decide what computing resources would be most beneficial for your work.
