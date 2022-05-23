About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with biomedical research is helpful but not required. The course is aimed for those who are relatively new to informatics work.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basics about how computers and shared computing resources work.

  • Understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of currently available computing resource options, especially for cancer research.

  • Understanding of important considerations when making computing decisions.

Skills you will gain

  • Bioinformatics
  • Cancer
  • Computer Network
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with biomedical research is helpful but not required. The course is aimed for those who are relatively new to informatics work.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Welcome

19 minutes to complete
1 reading
3 hours to complete

Basic Building Block of Computers

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Binary data to computations

3 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Computing Resources

2 hours to complete
1 hour to complete

Shared Computing Etiquette

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Research Platforms

1 hour to complete
2 hours to complete

Data Management Decisions

2 hours to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder