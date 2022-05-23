About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with managing a research team is helpful but not required. The course is aimed for those leading multidisciplinary teams.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Management practices to support a multidisciplinary informatics research team

  • Strategies to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity in academia, clinical trials, and research - particularly cancer research

  • Tools and methods to perform informatics work well with a multidisciplinary team

Skills you will gain

  • Medical Research
  • Clinical Research
  • Team Management
  • Clinical Trials
  • Informatics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with managing a research team is helpful but not required. The course is aimed for those leading multidisciplinary teams.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete

Guidelines for multidisciplinary informatics teams

1 hour to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Informatics project guidelines

1 hour to complete
1 hour to complete

Informatics relationships

1 hour to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Informatics lab management tools

1 hour to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder