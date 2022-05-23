Informatics research often requires multidisciplinary teams. This requires more flexibility to communicate with team members with distinct backgrounds. Furthermore, team members often have different research and career goals. This can present unique challenges in making sure that everyone is on the same page and cohesively working together. This course aims to provide research leaders with guidance about:
Familiarity with managing a research team is helpful but not required. The course is aimed for those leading multidisciplinary teams.
Management practices to support a multidisciplinary informatics research team
Strategies to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity in academia, clinical trials, and research - particularly cancer research
Tools and methods to perform informatics work well with a multidisciplinary team
- Medical Research
- Clinical Research
- Team Management
- Clinical Trials
- Informatics
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Welcome
In this module we will introduce you to how the material will be presented and the goals for the course.
Guidelines for multidisciplinary informatics teams
In this module we will discuss general strategies for working with multidisciplinary informatics teams, including collaboration tips, communication practices, record keeping strategies, and ways to advocate for your team members.
Informatics project guidelines
In this module we will discuss how to form good informatics questions, as well as ways to plan projects to avoid and mitigate common informatics project pitfalls.
Informatics relationships
In this module we will discuss specific ways in which you can support your multidisciplinary team members. We will cover collaboration techniques, employment strategies, and mentorship methods.
Promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity
In this portion of the course we will discuss ways to promote the inclusion of underrepresented groups in cancer informatics research. We will focus on clinical trial strategies, research practices, and lab management methods.
Informatics lab management tools
In this module we will cover a variety of tools that can help you perform informatics work and manage your research team.
