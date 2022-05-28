About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​istinguish between various types of plots and their uses

  • U​se the ggplot2 R package to develop data visualizations

  • B​uild effective data summary tables

  • B​uild data animations for visual storytelling

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

About This Course

Plot Types

Making Good Plots

Plot Generation Process

Week 2

ggplot2 Basics

ggplot2: Customization

Week 3

Tables

ggplot2: Extensions

Week 4

Case Studies

Project: Visualizing Data in the Tidyverse

About the Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization

Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R

