Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Advanced Figures with ggplot2
In this module, we will work through making a number of different figures using ggplot2 and a few additional R packages. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
Spatial Data
In this module, we go through an introduction for making spatial figures (maps) in R. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
Plotly and gganimate
In this module, we will work on animating figures and making them interactive. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
Great course! Lots of data wrangling and visualization.
It's a very good course and you'll learn a lot of topics related to advanced visualizations.
My skills have vastly improved in R with this specialization. I've utilized on multiple occasion the tasks here in my professional job.
About the Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
This Specialization is intended for learners seeking to develop the ability to visualize data using R. Through five courses, you will use R to create static and interactive data visualizations and publish them on the web, which will you prepare you to provide insight to many types of audiences.
