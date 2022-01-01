- Data Science
Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
Visualize Data in R and Share Insights with Others
Learners will generate many different types of visualizations to explore data, from simple figures like bar plots and scatter plots to interactive dashboards. Learners will integrate these figures into reproducible research products and share them online.
Learners should be comfortable with moving files around on their computers and have basic spreadsheeting skills
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Getting Started with Data Visualization in R
Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance.
Data Visualization in R with ggplot2
Advanced Data Visualization with R
Publishing Visualizations in R with Shiny and flexdashboard
