Profile

Collin Paschall

Senior Lecturer

    Bio

    Collin Paschall is a Senior Lecturer and Program Coordinator with the Center for Advanced Governmental Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He received his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School. At Johns Hopkins, his teaching focuses on American government, research design, and data analysis. His research interests include legislative behavior in the U.S. Congress and the relationship between public opinion and the policymaking process. His work has appeared in Political Research Quarterly, Social Science Quarterly, and The Public Contract Law Journal. Dr. Paschall was an APSA Congressional Fellow in 2018-2019 in the office Congress member Karen Bass, working on issues related to criminal justice reform.

    Courses

    Getting Started with Data Visualization in R

    Data Visualization Capstone

    Advanced Data Visualization with R

    Publishing Visualizations in R with Shiny and flexdashboard

    Data Visualization in R with ggplot2

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder