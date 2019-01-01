Collin Paschall is a Senior Lecturer and Program Coordinator with the Center for Advanced Governmental Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He received his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School. At Johns Hopkins, his teaching focuses on American government, research design, and data analysis. His research interests include legislative behavior in the U.S. Congress and the relationship between public opinion and the policymaking process. His work has appeared in Political Research Quarterly, Social Science Quarterly, and The Public Contract Law Journal. Dr. Paschall was an APSA Congressional Fellow in 2018-2019 in the office Congress member Karen Bass, working on issues related to criminal justice reform.