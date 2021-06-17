Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance.
This course is part of the Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Developing Your Eye and Finding Data
In this module, we will review the requirements for the capstone project and some possible souces for data. Then, we have a very fast overview of resources on good data visualization practice.
Cleaning Your Data
In this module, we will review the requirements for the second component of your capstone project, where you will demonstrate that your data is ready for visualization. Then, we (re)introduce some important tools for cleaning data in R.
Making Your Report
In this module, you will do one more visualization critique, and the rest of your time in the week should be devoted to finishing your capstone project.
Reviews
- 5 stars95.65%
- 4 stars4.34%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA VISUALIZATION CAPSTONE
Excellent course! Great overview of packages and techiniques for making visualizations using R.
Great course! very challenging but it's worth every second. Many thanks to the Instructor who is always available to address issues.
A challenging test of hablities, requires some data wrangling and R programming beyond the basics. The visualizations produced are inspiring.
Very excellent course if you want to know everything about data visualization
About the Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
This Specialization is intended for learners seeking to develop the ability to visualize data using R. Through five courses, you will use R to create static and interactive data visualizations and publish them on the web, which will you prepare you to provide insight to many types of audiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.