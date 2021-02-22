LN
May 10, 2021
This entire course (specialization) is excellent. The skills learnt from the specialization are quite useful in real work. Program materials are well structured. Thumbs up.
BS
Oct 31, 2021
A challenging test of hablities, requires some data wrangling and R programming beyond the basics. The visualizations produced are inspiring.
By Aditya J•
Feb 22, 2021
This capstone project is a great way to conclude the specialization. The other four courses taught many different aspects of data visualization and this course allowed me to plan my own independent mini-project to find a data set and make a set of visualizations.
By amoulay•
Jun 18, 2021
Great course! very challenging but it's worth every second. Many thanks to the Instructor who is always available to address issues.
By Lehyton A•
May 25, 2021
Este curso es excelente, pues siendo el último curso de la especialización te brinda la oportunidad de aplicar todos los conocimientos adquiridos durante los cursos previos. Adicionalmente, la participación e interacción con el instructor y con los compañeros mediante el foro es realmente útil.
By Lin H N•
May 11, 2021
By Rene V•
Oct 11, 2021
Culmination of a great series of courses (specialization) that covers a huge breadth of visualization possibilities within R. Very knowledgeable and helpful instructor providing excellent hands-on practical knowledge to build upon!
Have personally greatly benefited from the course, am now able to create visualizations in R that I did not even know were possible before this course.
By Bruno R S•
Nov 1, 2021
By José N C•
Apr 9, 2022
Excellent course! Great overview of packages and techiniques for making visualizations using R.
By KELVIN R M•
Jul 24, 2021
Very excellent course if you want to know everything about data visualization