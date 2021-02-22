Chevron Left
Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance. This is the final course in the Specialization "Data Visualization and Dashboarding in R." Learners in this course will enter with a well-developed set of skills making a wide variety of visualizations in R. The focus on this course will applying those skills to a unique project, drawing on publicly available data to tell a compelling story using the data visualization toolkit assembled in the previous courses....

By Aditya J

Feb 22, 2021

This capstone project is a great way to conclude the specialization. The other four courses taught many different aspects of data visualization and this course allowed me to plan my own independent mini-project to find a data set and make a set of visualizations.

By amoulay

Jun 18, 2021

Great course! very challenging but it's worth every second. Many thanks to the Instructor who is always available to address issues.

By Lehyton A

May 25, 2021

Este curso es excelente, pues siendo el último curso de la especialización te brinda la oportunidad de aplicar todos los conocimientos adquiridos durante los cursos previos. Adicionalmente, la participación e interacción con el instructor y con los compañeros mediante el foro es realmente útil.

By Lin H N

May 11, 2021

This entire course (specialization) is excellent. The skills learnt from the specialization are quite useful in real work. Program materials are well structured. Thumbs up.

By Rene V

Oct 11, 2021

Culmination of a great series of courses (specialization) that covers a huge breadth of visualization possibilities within R. Very knowledgeable and helpful instructor providing excellent hands-on practical knowledge to build upon!

Have personally greatly benefited from the course, am now able to create visualizations in R that I did not even know were possible before this course.

By Bruno R S

Nov 1, 2021

A​ challenging test of hablities, requires some data wrangling and R programming beyond the basics. The visualizations produced are inspiring.

By José N C

Apr 9, 2022

Excellent course! Great overview of packages and techiniques for making visualizations using R.

By KELVIN R M

Jul 24, 2021

Very excellent course if you want to know everything about data visualization

