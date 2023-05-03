This specialization will help you understand how prototyping can be accelerated by the use of 3D printing. It first provides insights into the core processes in engineering and product design & development to bring out the importance of prototyping. It then guides learners through different types and characteristics of prototypes, and the different ways of producing prototypes. Learners are then introduced to a wide array of 3D printing technologies and their capabilities to develop a skill in choosing optimal 3D printing tools for a given type of prototype. Learners who complete this specialization will obtain a rich understanding of the key roles of prototyping in engineering and product development processes, and how to use various types of 3D printing technologies for the right applications in prototyping.
You can see an overview of the specialization from Dr. Hsu here.
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, you will complete assignments that will help you to assess and understand the overall 3D printing landscape as it relates to prototyping. You will develop skill in choosing optimal 3D printing tools for a given type of prototype.