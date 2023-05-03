Arizona State University
Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization
Arizona State University

Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization

Learn Prototyping in Engineering & Product Design. This specialization explores the use of 3D printing technologies in prototyping.

Taught in English

Keng Hsu

Instructor: Keng Hsu

Specialization - 3 course series

4.7

(31 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will analyze how engineering and product design processes are carried out as well as distinguish the steps in both design processes.

  • Students will examine the what, why, and how of prototyping.

  • Students will investigate the working principles, applications, and limitations of various 3D printing technologies.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Engineering and Product Design Processes

Course 13 hours4.6 (25 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Students will analyze how engineering and product design processes are carried out as well as distinguish the steps in both design processes.

Skills you'll gain

Category: 3D printing
Category: product design processes
Category: Prototyping
Category: product development processes

Prototyping

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will examine the what, why, and how of prototyping.

Skills you'll gain

Category: 3D printing
Category: product design processes
Category: Prototyping
Category: product development processes

3D Printing Technology Deep Dive and Use Cases

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will investigate the working principles, applications, and limitations of various 3D printing technologies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: 3D printing
Category: product design processes
Category: Prototyping
Category: product development processes

Instructor

Keng Hsu
Arizona State University
