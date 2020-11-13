About this Course

20,676 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started with Data Management and Visualization with R

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using the Tidyverse packages

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Using R Markdown to Make Reports

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH DATA VISUALIZATION IN R

View all reviews

About the Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization

Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder