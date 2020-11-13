Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance.
About this Course
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Data Management and Visualization with R
In this module, we will get set up with R to process data for visualizations. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
Using the Tidyverse packages
In this module, we will use functions from the tidyverse to manipulate data. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
Using R Markdown to Make Reports
In this module, we learn to make reproducible reports using R Markdown. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up. Then, at the end of the module, you will submit an assignment for peer review that covers all of the material in this course.
Very helpful course for people of all disciplines.
Loved this course! Very practical and easy to follow. The readings are very helpful also. Thanks a lot Professor Paschall!
This is a great introductory course to R and data visualization in R.
Good exercises and great format having peer-reviewed submissions. Might have done visualizaiton in base R, first, but otherwise great intro.
About the Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
This Specialization is intended for learners seeking to develop the ability to visualize data using R. Through five courses, you will use R to create static and interactive data visualizations and publish them on the web, which will you prepare you to provide insight to many types of audiences.
