AT
Apr 11, 2021
I found this course interesting. It help me improve on the skills as a look to advance skills in R.\n\nI liked the recode function. I had not yet used it
RR
Mar 20, 2021
Good exercises and great format having peer-reviewed submissions.\n\nMight have done visualizaiton in base R, first, but otherwise great intro.
By Anand I•
Feb 19, 2021
Highly recommended as an introduction to the R language. I set out for this course following my completion of a Data Science certificate course that mostly covered Python. This course is a classic course for beginners who want to know R.
It is quite compact but nevertheless pretty lucid, and well prepared. The instructor is clear and the assignments/quizzes/projects set forth are good enough to give you enough a good understanding of the language, its syntax and so on.
By Jerby L•
Nov 13, 2020
Loved this course! Very practical and easy to follow. The readings are very helpful also. Thanks a lot Professor Paschall!
By Pesala M S K•
Jan 26, 2021
Definitely worth the time and effort - also suitable for absolute beginners with no coding experience. As the title suggests it is an introductory course and the content is set up in a logical manner - building from the basics. The videos are brief but comprehensive and more importantly the course material is provided in a manner that you can perform the same tasks on your device that the instructor presents in his lectures. The instructor understands that a beginner might get overwhelmed by the vast functionality that the language offers and addresses this time and again throughout the course, in effect mollifying any fears or anxieties. One important aspect of the course is that it also prepares you for self-learning, experimenting, reading technical documentation etc once the course is completed, by the diversity of resources it provides - free accessible online text books, relevant websites and so on. The practical exercises have been very useful too. In conclusion, I am satisfied with the content, structure, presentation and accessibility of the course. It appears that the remaining courses in this specialization too will follow the same approach.
By Thi T A H•
Jul 7, 2021
I enjoyed the course very much, the provided materials as well as the teaching style of Collins. This is a very good place to begin with, either to R as the first experience or to data visualization. The instructor introduced the basis on which you can build up your knowledge and skills. For example, he would explain the structure of the code in good order and show the logic of the language, thus, making the learning experience much more comfortable. After completing only the first course (Getting Started with Data Visualization on R), I did an assessment of R programming language in general on LinkedIn and got to be the top 5% of all the users who have done it and I earned the badge of being a professional user of R. Well, I did not know the answer to all the questions there, but thank Collins I understand the logic of R commands and know exactly how to look for help on website/R community/built-in Help function of R studio. I have learned a lot from just seemingly basic materials! Thanks a lot! I'm working on the next courses of this series.
By Madelin G J S•
Mar 31, 2021
I enjoyed this course. First, some information about my previous knowledge: I took a previous course of R, and it was extremely challenging because the course covered too much, leaving little time for clear explanations. Therefore, I became frustrated with R, but I needed to continue learning because it is very relevant for my professional development. Then I found this course and decided to give it a chance. I WAS NOT DISAPPOINTED AT ALL! Colin is clear, straightforward, and detailed in his explanations, the assignment relates to the content of the videos and helps practice new skills. Through the courses in this specialization, you will use real data sets (most related to politics). I recommend this course for anyone with a little knowledge of R, and even if you do not know anything about R you should try it out. Oh! I almost forgot that the course includes some free and incredibly good sources for self-study, besides some videos about data wrangling with the tidyverse.
By Sara S•
Feb 24, 2021
I had previously been forced into learning R for one of my Master's classes and it just didn't click at all. I thought I would never understand coding and had given up on it, but found this course and decided to give it a try. To my surprise it actually all made sense and I'm super excited to say that I now understand basic R code! This class is awesome and the instruction is very good and easy to follow!
By Silvia G•
May 4, 2021
Great course and material.
I feel though that it takes much more time than announced to work yourself through the readings.
This is because it was my personal decision to go through the material and, in parallel, experiment with what I was reading in R, do the exercises in the books, and then read about the solutions for a deeper understanding and learning experience.
By Claudia S•
Sep 29, 2021
Hello everyone! I was totally new to R programming and this course is really well-structured!!! If you are new to R as well, maybe you won't understand the expression I'm about to write, but when you'll study...it will be clear! "...the complement to the tidyverse is not the messyverse". I was laughing by myself :) To conclude, I suggest this course!
By Faturachman F•
Mar 17, 2021
This course effectively enhance your knowledge and skill in data processing using R.
This course help me a lot. Course material; reading and video are very straightforward. It covers main concern on data visualization in R. So you'll gain new competency in R after completing this course. And the test also challenging. Strongly recommended!
By Greg E•
Apr 13, 2022
This course is pretty good as a relatively gentle introduction to R. The R language can have a steep learning curve, but the instructor's use of the tidyverse makes the introduction to R much simpler.
One item for improvement: would be good to have a couple examples involving joins between data frames.
By Guido K•
Jun 20, 2021
RStudio, Tidyverse and R Markdown are a great ecosystem for analytics and data science. The course was well designed and taught, with perfectly matching course material. Thanks a lot.
By Luca•
May 19, 2021
Excellent course. The combination of readings, videos and exercises allows to deeply understand the R language and its useful commands. Thank You!
By Bruno R S•
Sep 27, 2021
An accessible introduction to the world of R and Ggplot. The Specialization is recommended for researchers of all areas.
By Evan L•
Jun 9, 2021
I very much appreciate Colin's style and pace. This course is really well done and I would recommend highly !
By Christopher L H•
Jun 1, 2021
This course was very well-organized and informative. It was a very good introduction to the material.
By Alexander J H•
Feb 12, 2022
Great course for begineer who is willing to put in his or her work to learn R.
Can't be better!
By Gillian S•
Mar 8, 2022
Unlike some MOOCs, the instructor responds to questions. This is huge and very helpful.
By Aglae H G•
Jun 1, 2021
Very good introduction to R. Good speed and good assessments. For beginners
By Tripti L•
Jan 30, 2021
very informative and easy xplanation course. Very helpful in analyasis
By Aditya J•
Dec 23, 2020
This is a great introductory course to R and data visualization in R.
By Rafael S C•
Feb 1, 2022
Excelente, muy claro, te introduce sin conocimientos previos
By Natalia P•
Jun 23, 2021
Great source of "basic" knowledge for working with data in R
By Siyanai Z•
Apr 8, 2021
Great course and instructor! Makes learning so easy!