Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Grammar of Graphics
In this module, we will get started using ggplot2. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
More Visualizations with ggplot
In this module, we will continue working with ggplot, learning additional types of visualization techniques. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up.
ggplot Graphical Elements
In this module, we will cover how to refine plots created in ggplot2. You should begin by watching the introductory videos in each lesson. Then, carefully review the readings and reference materials provided. Once you have done that, I recommend watching the videos again to check your understanding. You will take a few quizzes as you progress through the material to make sure you are keeping up. Then, at the end of the module, you will submit an assignment for peer review that covers all of the material in this course.
The course is very interesting. It helped me improve my skills with different graphs and charts
The best course that I took on Coursera. Thanks Prof. Collin Paschall very much for the entire course set up.
I used several times ggplot2 package in R but every times I should google how it's work. After finishing this course I had the feeling that I really know how to use ggplot2 properly.
My best thanks to Coursera and Johns Hopkins University for holding this valuable course.
About the Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization
This Specialization is intended for learners seeking to develop the ability to visualize data using R. Through five courses, you will use R to create static and interactive data visualizations and publish them on the web, which will you prepare you to provide insight to many types of audiences.
