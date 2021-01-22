NK
Jan 23, 2022
I used several times ggplot2 package in R but every times I should google how it's work. After finishing this course I had the feeling that I really know how to use ggplot2 properly.
BS
Sep 27, 2021
Excellent introduction to ggplot capabilites and grammar of graphics. Usually the tutorials and ggplot documentation are not enough to reveal it's true potential.
By Rj F•
Jan 22, 2021
I really enjoyed the course. There are many links to additional material so you can explore as far as you want. All R code used in the videos is downloadable and can be run side-by-side in R Studio. Instructor is very knowledgeable and material is organized well.
By Anthony T•
Apr 15, 2021
The course is very interesting. It helped me improve my skills with different graphs and charts
By Zsolt T•
Sep 3, 2021
The explanations were clear, all the downloadable codes worked properly, the given links contained a lot of information (I won't continue with the next part of specialization until I could go through and practice them).
I am a veterinarian and based on the course was able to create visualizations on my own working fields (poultry production and epidemiology) as well.
In summary I found the course really practical and useful, thank you for it.
By Peter B•
Jul 17, 2021
I really liked this course; Colin takes you through things step by step but also refers back to skills (data wrangling in this case) that were covered in the previous course. I found this reinforcement very useful as there is normally a bit of a gap between courses in my case. The course is well organised and all the links to the supporting materials worked and they added to the course, in my opinion. I would definetely recommend it.
By Evan L•
May 19, 2022
Excellent - the instructor Colin Paschall is clear and easy to follow, and the supporting materials (the code used in the lecturs, the transcript of the lecture notes) is also accessible and helpful. THANKS
By YL W•
Sep 8, 2021
so useful and practical for reseachers in social sciences!
the course helps me quickly grab the idea of ggplot and review the skills of data visualization :)
great tutorials, thanks a lot!
By Lehyton A•
Feb 4, 2021
Es un curso excelente. Te brinda todas las herramientas para comprender la creación de gráficos con ggplot2. Sin duda alguna mis reportes académicos y laborales mejorarán completamente.
By Negin K•
Jan 24, 2022
By Bruno R S•
Sep 28, 2021
By Du P•
Jul 29, 2021
The best course that I took on Coursera. Thanks Prof. Collin Paschall very much for the entire course set up.
By Samuel V•
Oct 8, 2021
buen curso, aunque me gustaría que metieran más fuentes, ya que serviría para aprender mejor
By Mahdiyeh Z•
May 13, 2021
My best thanks to Coursera and Johns Hopkins University for holding this valuable course.
By amoulay•
Apr 18, 2021
Excellent course, learned a lot; looking forward to the next one in the series.
By Ichiro P•
Aug 5, 2021
Very nice course. I love how simple and straightforwad is the learning process
By Madelin G J S•
Mar 31, 2021
Extremely useful, clear, and easy to follow course of ggplot2
By MANUEL C C H•
Oct 22, 2021
I really like the course
By German N Z G•
Feb 26, 2021
Great
By anil g•
Aug 17, 2021
Course should have been more elaborated. However, I immensely enjoyed this.
By María I H D•
Dec 13, 2021
Dificultad alta