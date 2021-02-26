JW
Aug 15, 2021
My skills have vastly improved in R with this specialization. I've utilized on multiple occasion the tasks here in my professional job.
CM
Apr 20, 2021
It's a very good course and you'll learn a lot of topics related to advanced visualizations.
By Karen K•
Feb 26, 2021
Collin is great. I was surprised at what complicated charts I was able to make with the support of this course. He chooses the readings well, and many will be useful reference points in the future. Assignments are well designed.
By Peter B•
May 8, 2022
I think this was another excellent course in the specialisation. The emphasis in this course was on introducing a wide range of visualisations so there necessarily was less emphasis on the data wrangling aspects. I think the lectures are very clearly delivered and the R code provided has useful comments to explain each step. I think after this course I could return to each of the visualisations introduced and would have a solid foundation to develop each one further for my own requirements. I would recommend this course.
By Murray S•
Mar 8, 2021
This course is a bit different from others I have done on Coursera. In this instance, the instructor provides a general overview of the topic and then points the student to the broad array of online resources that are out there to assist the learner in developing their understanding of the subject. I think this is a very good approach for an applied subject like data visualization, which is essentially a "learn by doing" activity. I found the approach to be well-suited to my learning style.
By Gabriel H B•
Jan 7, 2022
good introduction to some features of ggplot2 that i don't have much experience with, specifically plotly and a couple of mapping packages. one big advantage is that you'll leave the course with some code and resources that will be useful later if you can find ways to start incorporating this stuff into your work.
By Christopher L H•
Feb 27, 2022
Course introduced me to several new visualization techniques. Course material was appropriate amount to learn the subject and the projects could be completed in a reasonable amount of time, using the material covered in the course.
By Faturachman F•
May 19, 2021
I strongly recommend this course for those who want to possess strong grasp in visualization using R. I gain a lot of knowledge and nitty-gritty visualizing using R. And also, this is an enjoyable course!
Fatur, Jakarta, Indonesia
By Bruno R S•
Sep 27, 2021
Excellent introdutiction to advanced data visualization, exceptional for R user without previous experience in GIS and Maps. Also useful for other users seasoned with videos e visualizations from Matlab, Python and ParaView.
By Anthony T•
Apr 16, 2021
This is a great course. It helps you produce several ggplot charts, doing animations with gganimate package, integrating plotly package for interactivity with the charts. It also helps to produce maps with geographic data
By Lehyton A•
Mar 13, 2021
En mi opinión el curso es muy bueno. El material es excelente. El profesor explica muy bien las sesiones y responde satisfactoriamente las dudas y comentarios en el foro.
By Jonathan W•
Aug 15, 2021
By Khine M K•
Jul 16, 2021
This course help me in doing my assignments with beautiful colors of graphs etc. I love it.
By CRISTIAN A C M•
Apr 21, 2021
By Obinna F E•
Dec 24, 2020
Great course! Lots of data wrangling and visualization.
By amoulay•
May 4, 2021
Excellent course, excellent teaching.
By Nour E Q•
Mar 12, 2021
I like it, quite good, thank you ^_^