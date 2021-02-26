Chevron Left
Back to Advanced Data Visualization with R

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Data Visualization with R by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
40 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance. This course is the third in the Specialization "Data Visualization and Dashboarding in R." Learners come into this course with a foundation using R to make many basic kinds of visualization, primarily with the ggplot2 package. Accordingly, this course focuses on expanding the learners' inventory of data visualization options. Drawing on additional packages to supplement ggplot2, learners will made more variants of traditional figures, as well as venture into spatial data. The course ends make interactive and animated figures. To fill that need, this course is intended for learners who have little or no experience with R but who are looking for an introduction to this tool. By the end of this course, students will be able to import data into R, manipulate that data using tools from the popular tidyverse package, and make simple reports using R Markdown. The course is designed for students with good basic computing skills, but limited if any experience with programming....

Top reviews

JW

Aug 15, 2021

My skills have vastly improved in R with this specialization. I've utilized on multiple occasion the tasks here in my professional job.

CM

Apr 20, 2021

It's a very good course and you'll learn a lot of topics related to advanced visualizations.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Advanced Data Visualization with R

By Karen K

Feb 26, 2021

Collin is great. I was surprised at what complicated charts I was able to make with the support of this course. He chooses the readings well, and many will be useful reference points in the future. Assignments are well designed.

By Peter B

May 8, 2022

I think this was another excellent course in the specialisation. The emphasis in this course was on introducing a wide range of visualisations so there necessarily was less emphasis on the data wrangling aspects. I think the lectures are very clearly delivered and the R code provided has useful comments to explain each step. I think after this course I could return to each of the visualisations introduced and would have a solid foundation to develop each one further for my own requirements. I would recommend this course.

By Murray S

Mar 8, 2021

This course is a bit different from others I have done on Coursera. In this instance, the instructor provides a general overview of the topic and then points the student to the broad array of online resources that are out there to assist the learner in developing their understanding of the subject. I think this is a very good approach for an applied subject like data visualization, which is essentially a "learn by doing" activity. I found the approach to be well-suited to my learning style.

By Gabriel H B

Jan 7, 2022

good introduction to some features of ggplot2 that i don't have much experience with, specifically plotly and a couple of mapping packages. one big advantage is that you'll leave the course with some code and resources that will be useful later if you can find ways to start incorporating this stuff into your work.

By Christopher L H

Feb 27, 2022

Course introduced me to several new visualization techniques. Course material was appropriate amount to learn the subject and the projects could be completed in a reasonable amount of time, using the material covered in the course.

By Faturachman F

May 19, 2021

I strongly recommend this course for those who want to possess strong grasp in visualization using R. I gain a lot of knowledge and nitty-gritty visualizing using R. And also, this is an enjoyable course!

Fatur, Jakarta, Indonesia

By Bruno R S

Sep 27, 2021

E​xcellent introdutiction to advanced data visualization, exceptional for R user without previous experience in GIS and Maps. Also useful for other users seasoned with videos e visualizations from Matlab, Python and ParaView.

By Anthony T

Apr 16, 2021

This is a great course. It helps you produce several ggplot charts, doing animations with gganimate package, integrating plotly package for interactivity with the charts. It also helps to produce maps with geographic data

By Lehyton A

Mar 13, 2021

En mi opinión el curso es muy bueno. El material es excelente. El profesor explica muy bien las sesiones y responde satisfactoriamente las dudas y comentarios en el foro.

By Jonathan W

Aug 15, 2021

My skills have vastly improved in R with this specialization. I've utilized on multiple occasion the tasks here in my professional job.

By Khine M K

Jul 16, 2021

T​his course help me in doing my assignments with beautiful colors of graphs etc. I love it.

By CRISTIAN A C M

Apr 21, 2021

It's a very good course and you'll learn a lot of topics related to advanced visualizations.

By Obinna F E

Dec 24, 2020

Great course! Lots of data wrangling and visualization.

By amoulay

May 4, 2021

Excellent course, excellent teaching.

By Nour E Q

Mar 12, 2021

I like it, quite good, thank you ^_^

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder