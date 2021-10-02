Chevron Left
4.1
stars
27 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces a powerful set of data science tools known as the Tidyverse. The Tidyverse has revolutionized the way in which data scientists do almost every aspect of their job. We will cover the simple idea of "tidy data" and how this idea serves to organize data for analysis and modeling. We will also cover how non-tidy can be transformed to tidy data, the data science project life cycle, and the ecosystem of Tidyverse R packages that can be used to execute a data science project. If you are new to data science, the Tidyverse ecosystem of R packages is an excellent way to learn the different aspects of the data science pipeline, from importing the data, tidying the data into a format that is easy to work with, exploring and visualizing the data, and fitting machine learning models. If you are already experienced in data science, the Tidyverse provides a power system for streamlining your workflow in a coherent manner that can easily connect with other data science tools. In this course it is important that you be familiar with the R programming language. If you are not yet familiar with R, we suggest you first complete R Programming before returning to complete this course....
By Stefan M

Oct 2, 2021

Good overview of the Tidyverse and nice introduction.

By Rowland U

Feb 6, 2021

Beautiful yet simple.

By giovanni b

Jun 10, 2021

excellent course

By Quah W C

Sep 16, 2021

really learnt a lot about tidyverse and how to make data tidy. however, i was not very sure what an r markdown file was (it was requested in the final project); perhaps some elaboration or clarity on what that is may help beginners such as myself tackle the project better. extremely educational course!

By Gabriela O Z

Apr 12, 2022

There are not enough exercises to be done.

By Gianpaolo L R

Feb 8, 2021

Extremly high level course with very little value :(. I used to love RDPengs videos & introductions. A hands on video or at least a proper introducction would be great. The course is very barren and it doesn't even chat about Hadley Wickham or why does the Tidiverse + RStudio are being developed by the same team etc. The concenpts are valuable, the approach is subpar for the teachers.

By Joachim B

Jan 30, 2021

This course is completely impractical. It contains a list of packages with basically no useful information. How can this be considered $49 worth of content. This is particularly disappointing because the R programming courses offered by John Hopkins a few years ago (for free) where superb.

By Linus L

Dec 10, 2020

Useless course. No video instructions.

