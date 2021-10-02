By Stefan M•
Oct 2, 2021
Good overview of the Tidyverse and nice introduction.
By Rowland U•
Feb 6, 2021
Beautiful yet simple.
By giovanni b•
Jun 10, 2021
excellent course
By Quah W C•
Sep 16, 2021
really learnt a lot about tidyverse and how to make data tidy. however, i was not very sure what an r markdown file was (it was requested in the final project); perhaps some elaboration or clarity on what that is may help beginners such as myself tackle the project better. extremely educational course!
By Gabriela O Z•
Apr 12, 2022
There are not enough exercises to be done.
By Gianpaolo L R•
Feb 8, 2021
Extremly high level course with very little value :(. I used to love RDPengs videos & introductions. A hands on video or at least a proper introducction would be great. The course is very barren and it doesn't even chat about Hadley Wickham or why does the Tidiverse + RStudio are being developed by the same team etc. The concenpts are valuable, the approach is subpar for the teachers.
By Joachim B•
Jan 30, 2021
This course is completely impractical. It contains a list of packages with basically no useful information. How can this be considered $49 worth of content. This is particularly disappointing because the R programming courses offered by John Hopkins a few years ago (for free) where superb.
By Linus L•
Dec 10, 2020
Useless course. No video instructions.