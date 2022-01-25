Code and run your first R program in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with no prior coding experience, providing foundational knowledge of data analysis in R. The modules in this course cover descriptive statistics, importing and wrangling data, and using statistical tests to compare populations and describe relationships. This course presents examples in R using the industry-standard Integrated Development Environment (IDE) RStudio. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours. Finally, a cumulative lab at the end of the course will provide you an opportunity to apply all learned concepts within a real-world context.