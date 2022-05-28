About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Data Analysis in R with RStudio & Tidyverse course or equivalent knowledge

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create charts to describe and compare the composition of data sets

  • Illustrate the distribution of data through visualizations

  • Create specialized visualizations such as heat maps, correlograms, and mosaic plots

  • Use R Markdown to create documents, reports, and presentations

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Visual Communication
  • Histogram
  • R Programming
  • Bar Chart
Course 4 of 4 in the
Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Data Analysis in R with RStudio & Tidyverse course or equivalent knowledge

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Creating Comparison and Composition Charts

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Creating Distribution Charts

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Creating Specialized Visualizations

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Communicating Data Using R Markdown

2 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization

Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown

