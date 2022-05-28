Code and run your first R program in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing foundational knowledge of data visualizations and R Markdown. The modules in this course cover different types of visualization models such as bar charts, histograms, and heat maps as well as R Markdown. Completion of the previous course (Data Analysis in R with RStudio & Tidyverse) in this specialization or similar experience is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours. Finally, a cumulative lab at the end of the course will provide you an opportunity to apply all learned concepts within a real-world context.