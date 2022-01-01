About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for people without programming experience who seek an approachable introduction to data science that uses Python and R to describe and visualize data sets. This course will equip learners with foundational knowledge of data analysis suitable for any analyst roles. In these four courses, you will cover everything from data wrangling to data visualization. These topics will help prepare you to handle various types of data sets, giving you enough knowledge of data science to proficiently compare data sets, describe their relationship, and produce visualizations that highlight that relationship.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Data Analysis in Python with pandas & matplotlib in Spyder

Course2

Course 2

Visualizing & Communicating Results in Python with Jupyter

Course3

Course 3

Data Analysis in R with RStudio & Tidyverse

Course4

Course 4

Visualizing Data & Communicating Results in R with RStudio

Instructors

Offered by

Codio

