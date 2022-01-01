- Python Programming
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Rstudio
- Functions
- Variables
- Basic Descriptive Statistics
- Data Science
- Visual Communication
- Histogram
- Bar Chart
Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization
Hands-on Introduction to Data Science. Analyze data and create data visualizations using industry-standard data science tools without installing anything!
What you will learn
Describe a numerical data set with statistics
Import and describe a mixed data set using pandas and matplotlib
Determine if populations are different using statistical tests
Describe relationships between variables using statistical tests
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create a variety of data visualizations based off of real data sets that they import and wrangle such as determining and showcasing which professions rank as earning the highest median salaries in 2014. Learners will also work on determining whether people's traits such as gender have any correlation with their height and/or weight.
No programming experience
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Data Analysis in Python with pandas & matplotlib in Spyder
Code and run your first Python script in minutes without installing anything!
Visualizing & Communicating Results in Python with Jupyter
Code and run your first Python program in minutes without installing anything!
Data Analysis in R with RStudio & Tidyverse
Code and run your first R program in minutes without installing anything!
Visualizing Data & Communicating Results in R with RStudio
Code and run your first R program in minutes without installing anything!
Codio
Codio is the hands-on learning platform supporting better outcomes in computing and tech skills education and is used by some of the world's largest and most prestigious higher education institutions to deliver engaging courses at scale.
