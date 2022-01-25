Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Analysis in R with RStudio & Tidyverse by Codio

About the Course

Code and run your first R program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with no prior coding experience, providing foundational knowledge of data analysis in R. The modules in this course cover descriptive statistics, importing and wrangling data, and using statistical tests to compare populations and describe relationships. This course presents examples in R using the industry-standard Integrated Development Environment (IDE) RStudio. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours. Finally, a cumulative lab at the end of the course will provide you an opportunity to apply all learned concepts within a real-world context....

By Maha L A G

Jan 25, 2022

If you going to take a Biostatistics course, add this course to the list, it is extremely helpful.

By martin d

Jan 27, 2022

great for beginners

By Camille N

Sep 12, 2021

Good Course

By Thomas H

Apr 5, 2022

C​odio is a garbage interface. At first I was impressed, but then I got to the multi-task exercises. The instructions are unclear regardeding what they want you to do. My code is 100% correct. I know this because I am running it in RStudio on my pc and comparing results to what they want. It is the user interface that sucks. What a waste of time. Another strike against Coursera.

T​he ONLY Coursera class I have found to be high quality is Python for Everybody with Dr. Charles Severance.

By Simona M

Jan 30, 2022

Many bugs, the exercises weren't clear enough.

