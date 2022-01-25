By Maha L A G•
Jan 25, 2022
If you going to take a Biostatistics course, add this course to the list, it is extremely helpful.
By martin d•
Jan 27, 2022
great for beginners
By Camille N•
Sep 12, 2021
Good Course
By Thomas H•
Apr 5, 2022
Codio is a garbage interface. At first I was impressed, but then I got to the multi-task exercises. The instructions are unclear regardeding what they want you to do. My code is 100% correct. I know this because I am running it in RStudio on my pc and comparing results to what they want. It is the user interface that sucks. What a waste of time. Another strike against Coursera.
The ONLY Coursera class I have found to be high quality is Python for Everybody with Dr. Charles Severance.
By Simona M•
Jan 30, 2022
Many bugs, the exercises weren't clear enough.