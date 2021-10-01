Introduction to R: Basic R syntax

Run your first code in the statistical programming language R

Learn how to create objects and vectors in R and assign values to them

1 hour
Beginner
English
Desktop only

This guided project is for beginners interested in taking their first steps with coding in the statistical language R. It assumes no previous knowledge of R, introduces the RStudio environment, and covers basic concepts, tools, and general syntax. By the end of the exercise, learners will build familiarity with RStudio and the fundamentals of the statistical coding language R.

  • Arithmetic

  • vectors

  • Objects

  • R Programming

  • Base Functions

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Learn about the statistical programming language R and  the RStudio environment. Execute your first lines of code in R

  2. Learn how to run basic arithmetic operations in R, and learn about functions in R, a few base functions in particular, and how to access their relevant documentation to learn more about how they work

  3. Create objects in R and assign them values. Use objects as inputs for functions in R, and store the outputs of these functions in new objects

  4. Learn about vectors and how to Create them. Run mathematical operations on vectors

  5. Create vectors with text characters. Use basic functions to create vectors, and learn about logical operators to compare values

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

