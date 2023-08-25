King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Fundamental Skills in Bioinformatics
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Fundamental Skills in Bioinformatics

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jesper Tegner
Zafer Ali
Vincenzo Lagani

Instructors: Jesper Tegner

4.6

(20 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

24 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Basics of R

  • Basics of Python

  • How to analyze bulk RNAseq count data

  • How to analyze single cell RNAseq count data

Assessments

13 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

The first module will explore the basics of programming through R and this will include: working in R and RStudio, understanding data types, loops and ifs. Additionally, the module will provide an introduction to RMarkDown as a tool for sharing code that we will use in the coding lectures.

17 videos2 readings4 quizzes

The second module will focus on two aims. Firstly, to master the use of logical values and vectors and its applications in quality control. Secondly, to practice the programming skills while learning how to perform basic statistical analysis. This will include: explorative data analysis, correlation, linear models, T-test, and ANOVA. Finally, we will explore the available resources for R programming.

20 videos1 reading2 quizzes6 programming assignments

The third module will provide the basics of the Python programming language. First, the module will compare Python and R language and learn the programming syntax of Python. Second, the module will work with two key Python modules: pandas and numpy.

19 videos1 reading4 quizzes4 programming assignments1 ungraded lab

The final module will focus on applying knowledge and understanding of programming in the analysis of real RNA-seq data. R will be used for analysing of bulk RNA-seq and Python for single- cell RNA-seq. The results of both analyses will then be integrated. Finally, the module will provide insights in how to gain deeper knowledge and skills in R.

19 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 programming assignments

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.7 (6 ratings)
Jesper Tegner
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
1 Course3,969 learners

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

