The course provides a broad and mainly practical overview of fundamental skills for bioinformatics (and, in general, data analysis). The aim is to support the simultaneous development of quantitative and programming skills for biological and biomedical students with little or no background in programming or quantitative analysis.
Fundamental Skills in Bioinformatics
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Basics of R
Basics of Python
How to analyze bulk RNAseq count data
How to analyze single cell RNAseq count data
13 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
The first module will explore the basics of programming through R and this will include: working in R and RStudio, understanding data types, loops and ifs. Additionally, the module will provide an introduction to RMarkDown as a tool for sharing code that we will use in the coding lectures.
17 videos2 readings4 quizzes
The second module will focus on two aims. Firstly, to master the use of logical values and vectors and its applications in quality control. Secondly, to practice the programming skills while learning how to perform basic statistical analysis. This will include: explorative data analysis, correlation, linear models, T-test, and ANOVA. Finally, we will explore the available resources for R programming.
20 videos1 reading2 quizzes6 programming assignments
The third module will provide the basics of the Python programming language. First, the module will compare Python and R language and learn the programming syntax of Python. Second, the module will work with two key Python modules: pandas and numpy.
19 videos1 reading4 quizzes4 programming assignments1 ungraded lab
The final module will focus on applying knowledge and understanding of programming in the analysis of real RNA-seq data. R will be used for analysing of bulk RNA-seq and Python for single- cell RNA-seq. The results of both analyses will then be integrated. Finally, the module will provide insights in how to gain deeper knowledge and skills in R.
19 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 programming assignments
