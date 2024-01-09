University of California San Diego
Applied Bioinformatics Specialization
University of California San Diego

Applied Bioinformatics Specialization

Learn critical applied Bioinformatics skills. Gain practical applied Bioinformatics skills by studying real COVID-19 data

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Pavel Pevzner
Mikhail Rayko
Niema Moshiri

Instructors: Pavel Pevzner

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of California San Diego
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Specialization - 5 course series

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 1: Identifying a Deadly Pathogen

Course 16 hours4.6 (45 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bioinformatics
Category: PCR primer design
Category: viral genome annotation

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 2: Decoding SARS-CoV-2's Secrets

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 3: Unraveling COVID-19's Origins

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bioinformatics

Hacking COVID-19: Metabolic Pathway Analysis Yields SARS-CoV-2 Drug Targets

Course 48 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bioinformatics

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 5: Tracing SARS-CoV-2's Evolution

Course 54 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bioinformatics
Category: viral genome assembly

Instructors

Pavel Pevzner
University of California San Diego
16 Courses785,704 learners
Mikhail Rayko
University of California San Diego
7 Courses19,232 learners

Offered by

University of California San Diego

