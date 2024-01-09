This Specialization is intended for anyone to learn practical applied Bioinformatics skills by studying real data from the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're new to the world of computational biology, or you're a bioinformatics expert seeking to learn about its applications in the COVID-19 pandemic, or somewhere in between, this course is for you! As you go through this journey, we will introduce and explain genomic concepts and give you many opportunities to practice your skills, and we will provide a series of problems with gradually increasing complexity.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will use the current best-practice Bioinformatics tools to perform genome assembly, genome annotation, multiple sequence alignment, phylogenetic inference, tree rooting/dating, and metabolic pathway analysis by analyzing real-world COVID-19 datasets.