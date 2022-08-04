Profile

Peter Karp

Technical Director Artificial Intelligence Center

Bio

Peter Karp, Ph.D., Technical Director of the Bioinformatics Research Group at SRI International, works in the interdisciplinary field of bioinformatics, which develops computer-science methods for managing and analyzing the burgeoning quantities of biological data and knowledge. Karp has been a pioneer in metabolic-pathway bioinformatics. His group has developed a metabolic-pathway database called EcoCyc that charts the complete biochemical factory within an Escherichia coli cell. His group has also developed algorithms for visualization of metabolic networks, for predicting anti-bacterial drug targets within metabolic networks, and for predicting the metabolic pathways of an organism whose genome has been sequenced. The latter algorithm has been applied to thousands of organisms to produce the BioCyc database collection. Karp has authored more than 190 publications in computer science and bioinformatics. He is an SRI Fellow, a Fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology, and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Courses

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 4: Searching for Drug Targets

