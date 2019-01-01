Profile

Pavel Pevzner

Professor

Bio

Pavel Pevzner (http://cseweb.ucsd.edu/~ppevzner/) is Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at University of California San Diego (UCSD), where he holds the Ronald R. Taylor Chair and has taught a Bioinformatics Algorithms course for the last 12 years. In 2006, he was named a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor. In 2011, he founded the Algorithmic Biology Laboratory in St. Petersburg, Russia, which develops online bioinformatics platform Rosalind (http://rosalind.info). His research concerns the creation of bioinformatics algorithms for analyzing genome rearrangements, DNA sequencing, and computational proteomics. He authored Computational Molecular Biology (The MIT Press, 2000), co-authored (jointly with Neil Jones) An Introduction to Bioinformatics Algorithms (The MIT Press, 2004), and co-edited (with Ron Shamir) Bioinformatics for Biologists (Cambridge University Press, 2011). For his research, he has been named a Fellow of both the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB).

Courses

Molecular Evolution (Bioinformatics IV)

Finding Mutations in DNA and Proteins (Bioinformatics VI)

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 1: Identifying a Deadly Pathogen

Finding Hidden Messages in DNA (Bioinformatics I)

Algorithmic Toolbox

Comparing Genes, Proteins, and Genomes (Bioinformatics III)

Biology Meets Programming: Bioinformatics for Beginners

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 2: Decoding SARS-CoV-2's Secrets

Genomic Data Science and Clustering (Bioinformatics V)

Genome Sequencing (Bioinformatics II)

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 3: Unraveling COVID-19's Origins

Algorithms on Strings

Bioinformatics Capstone: Big Data in Biology

Genome Assembly Programming Challenge

