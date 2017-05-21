How do we infer which genes orchestrate various processes in the cell? How did humans migrate out of Africa and spread around the world? In this class, we will see that these two seemingly different questions can be addressed using similar algorithmic and machine learning techniques arising from the general problem of dividing data points into distinct clusters.
This course is part of the Bioinformatics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction to Clustering Algorithms
<p>Welcome to class!</p><p>At the beginning of the class, we will see how algorithms for <strong>clustering </strong>a set of data points will help us determine how yeast became such good wine-makers. At the bottom of this email is the Bioinformatics Cartoon for this chapter, courtesy of <a href="http://bearandfox.com" target="_blank" title="Link: http://bearandfox.com">Randall Christopher</a> and serving as a chapter header in the Specialization's bestselling <a href="http://bioinformaticsalgorithms.com" target="_blank">print companion</a>. How did the monkey lose a wine-drinking contest to a tiny mammal? Why have Pavel and Phillip become cavemen? And will flipping a coin help them escape their eternal boredom until they can return to the present? Start learning to find out!</p><p><img width="550" alt="" src="http://bioinformaticsalgorithms.com/images/cover/clustering_cropped.jpg" title="Image: http://bioinformaticsalgorithms.com/images/cover/clustering_cropped.jpg"></p>
Week 2: Advanced Clustering Techniques
<p>Welcome to week 2 of class!</p>
Week 3: Introductory Algorithms in Population Genetics
Reviews
- 5 stars52.94%
- 4 stars28.23%
- 3 stars10.58%
- 2 stars3.52%
- 1 star4.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GENOMIC DATA SCIENCE AND CLUSTERING (BIOINFORMATICS V)
Really enjoyed the clustering chapters and the practical exercises with the yeast dataset
The first two week was very good, but for week 3 I don't see the content has any connection with Genomic Data Science.
Truly awesome. What I liked best was that this course didn't have a peer reviewed final challenge, so I didn't have to wait months until my work was graded :)
Absolutely fantastic course. Kudos to the course creators.
About the Bioinformatics Specialization
Join Us in a Top 50 MOOC of All Time!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.