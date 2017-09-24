About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cluster Analysis
  • Data Clustering Algorithms
  • K-Means Clustering
  • Hierarchical Clustering
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 78 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
25 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion

25 minutes to complete

